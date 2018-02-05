Kuzma had just two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 victory over Oklahoma City.

Kuzma had arguably his worst game of the season Sunday, finishing with an abysmal two points on four field-goal attempts. He has been a nice addition for the Lakers this season but has seen his value fall over the last five games. He is mired in an endless minefield of uncertainty as the Lakers play with their rotations heading into the trade deadline. He is almost certainly a part of the future plans for the team but his role is yet to be determined. He is still worth holding until the dust settles and the players he is competing with become clearer.