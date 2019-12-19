Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Hoping to return Sunday

Coach Frank Vogel said he's hopeful Kuzma (ankle) can return Sunday against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma is set to miss a fifth straight game due to an ankle injury, though he's been ramping up his activity lately and could return Sunday in Los Angeles if he's able to get a practice in beforehand. The 24-year-old has appeared in 20 games this season and is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22.9 minutes.

