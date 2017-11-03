Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Impresses again in loss
Kuzma totaled 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to Portland.
Kuzma provided instant offense once again, coming off the bench to score an efficient 22 points. He has been a revelation for the Lakers this season, scoring in double-figures in six out of the eight games so far. With Larry Nance (thumb) going down in tonight's game, and set to miss some time, Kuzma could be in-line for a nice boost in minutes. He is worth a pick-up if he is still available in your league.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Strong showing despite hip ailment•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-double off bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Contributes 15 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up 20 off bench in loss•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.