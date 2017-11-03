Kuzma totaled 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to Portland.

Kuzma provided instant offense once again, coming off the bench to score an efficient 22 points. He has been a revelation for the Lakers this season, scoring in double-figures in six out of the eight games so far. With Larry Nance (thumb) going down in tonight's game, and set to miss some time, Kuzma could be in-line for a nice boost in minutes. He is worth a pick-up if he is still available in your league.