Kuzma had 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's 122-105 loss at Denver.

Anthony Davis exited Sunday's game due to an Achilles injury, so Kuzma served as the Lakers' second scoring option (behind LeBron James). Davis will receive an MRI on Monday, and there is a good chance the 25-year-old receives at least one start because of it. Kuzma is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds as a starter; he averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds off the bench.