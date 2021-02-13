Kuzma notched 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

Kuzma had been very inconsistent in the first few weeks of the season, but he seems to be turning things around of late -- he has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games while grabbing nine or more rebounds in three straight contests. Kuzma has seven double-doubles this season and is averaging 13.6 points with 7.1 rebounds per game during that eight-game stretch. He could be a valuable streaming alternative in most leagues if he finds a way to produce at this rate on a steady basis.