Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: In starting lineup Monday
Kuzma will be in the starting lineup while Brandon Ingram serves his four-game suspension, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
This seems like an obvious choice given Kuzma is the Lakers' most productive and versatile frontcourt player off the bench, and the second-year should see a big boost in minutes as a result. Kuzma started in 37 games as a rookie last season and averaged 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 36.5 minutes per game.
