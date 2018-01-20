Kuzma will draw the start at power forward for Friday's tilt against the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma was originally listed as questionable for the contest due to a hand injury. The team cleared him earlier in the evening, and now with three regular starters sidelined, the rookie will presumably be asked to take on a heavy workload.

