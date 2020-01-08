Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Increased opportunity likely
Kuzma ended with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 victory over the Knicks.
Kuzma was reasonably efficient Tuesday but the real story was the injury to Anthony Davis (back). Davis took a hard fall and although X-rays were negative, he is slated to miss at least the next two games. Kuzma is likely to move straight into the starting lineup and should see a short-term boost in his fantasy value. He is typically a source of points and threes and that should remain unchanged despite the promotion.
