Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Inefficient night Sunday
Kuzma ended with 18 points (5-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, and six assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Kings.
Kuzma hit just 5-of-17 from the field Sunday but still managed to come within a single rebound of another double-double. The points and boards have been there with regularity for Kuzma but his lack of defense continues to limit his upside. Over his past seven games, Kuzma has recorded a total of two steals and zero blocks.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Steps up production again in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Paces scoring effort in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Team-high scoring haul in big win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Turns in 11 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team in scoring with 23 points•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in losing effort•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...