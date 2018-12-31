Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Inefficient night Sunday

Kuzma ended with 18 points (5-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, and six assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Kings.

Kuzma hit just 5-of-17 from the field Sunday but still managed to come within a single rebound of another double-double. The points and boards have been there with regularity for Kuzma but his lack of defense continues to limit his upside. Over his past seven games, Kuzma has recorded a total of two steals and zero blocks.