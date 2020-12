Kuzma signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Lakers on Sunday, which includes a player option for the third season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old will begin the season with some finacial security after helping the Lakers win the NBA Finals earlier this year. Kuzma averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.0 minutes over 61 games during the 2019-20 campaign, and he should be an important piece off the bench again for Los Angeles this season.