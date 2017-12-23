Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Joins elite company in Friday's loss
Kuzma scored 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 43 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Warriors.
Not only was it Kuzma's ninth double-double of the season, with the 14 boards tying his previous career high, he became only the third rookie in Lakers history to score at least 25 points in three straight games, joining a couple of Hall of Famers in Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in a very exclusive club. Kuzma's huge current workload -- he's played 40 or more minutes in all three of those games, and at least 30 in six straight -- could come back to haunt him later in the campaign as his body adjusts to the long grind of an NBA season, but he's very quickly established himself as one of the young pillars of a rebuilding roster.
