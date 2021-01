Kuzma will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old will enter the starting five Sunday with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) unavailable Sunday. Kuzma had 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 29 minutes during his previous start this season.