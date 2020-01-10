Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Joins starting five

Kuzma will start Friday's game at Dallas, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old will start in place of Anthony Davis (back), who isn't available after taking a hard fall earlier this week. Kuzma averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in only 20.3 minutes over the previous three games, but he figures to see increased court time Friday.