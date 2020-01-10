Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Joins starting five
Kuzma will start Friday's game at Dallas, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old will start in place of Anthony Davis (back), who isn't available after taking a hard fall earlier this week. Kuzma averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in only 20.3 minutes over the previous three games, but he figures to see increased court time Friday.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.