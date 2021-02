Kuzma will start Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

It's hardly a surprise, but the 25-year-old will step into the starting lineup with Anthony Davis (Achilles) sidelined for at least the next few weeks. Kuzma is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.3 minutes in six previous starts this season, and he should be much more involved while Davis is unavailable.