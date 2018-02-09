Kuzma poured in 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 win over the Thunder.

The rookie struggled from distance, but he was able to generate his second consecutive 16-point effort. Kuzma's prospects took a turn for the better Thursday before he ever took the floor, as Larry Nance, Jr. was traded to the Cavaliers, removing one significant competitor for playing time at the power forward spot. Channing Frye is headed to Los Angeles in return, but at 34 years of age, he's not expected to see as much opportunity as Nance was on a Lakers squad looking to develop its young core as much as possible.