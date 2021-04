Kuzma dropped 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and an assist over 30 minutes in the 114-103 victory against the Magic on Monday.

Though Kuzma has shot the ball well of late -- 45 percent or better in four of his last five games -- he's only averaged 13.2 points during that span. With Anthony Davis now ramping up after missing 30 games with a calf injury, Kuzma could see a dip in production.