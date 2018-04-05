Kuzma supplied 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime win over the Spurs.

Kuzma led all scorers on the night, and he scored his last six points in overtime to help seal the win. The rookie became only first-year player in NBA history to reach 1,200 points, 450 rebounds and 150 three-pointers in his initial season, perhaps his biggest accolade yet in what has been a sensational campaign. With Brandon Ingram still in the concussion protocol and only four games remaining for the Lakers, it's conceivable Kuzma plays out the rest of the season on the first unit and continues to build on the 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal he's averaging over the first three games of April.