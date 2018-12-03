Kuzma scored a game-high 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-96 win over the Suns.

The second-year forward was headed for a much bigger afternoon, but the Lakers elected to rest their starters in the fourth quarter of the rout. After slumping in mid-November, Kuzma is finding his groove again, scoring more than 20 points in three of his last five games while averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers over that stretch.