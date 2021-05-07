Kuzma totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes Thursday in a loss to the Clippers.

The Lakers entered the contest without LeBron James (ankle) and lost Anthony Davis (back) after only nine minutes, leaving Kuzma to shoulder much of the offensive load. He tied his second-highest point total of the season against the crosstown Clippers, but that wasn't nearly enough to prevent the Lakers from taking the loss. Kuzma has two games of 24-plus points over his past four contests, but he averaged only four points in his other two games during that span. That level of inconsistency makes him a risky asset in fantasy.