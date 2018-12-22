Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team in scoring with 23 points

Kuzma turned in 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 112-104 win over the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram's return appeared to have zero effect on Kuzma's output on Friday. In Ingram's absence, Kuzma has averaged 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over seven games. The Lakers' ceiling will be sky-high if Kuzma can keep this kind of production going with Ingram returning to form at the same time.