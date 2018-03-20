Kizma posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Pacers.

After recovering from an injury that caused him to miss one game last week, Kuzma posted his best point total in two months. Kuzma hit the 'rookie wall' sometime in January, and his stat lines become increasingly inconsistent leasing up to the All-Star break. While it was expected that Larry Nance's departure would open things up for Kuzma, he's really only woken up in the past seven games, where he's put up three double-doubles during that span. With nothing to play for it's expected that the Lakers will give their youngsters ample playing time in the final weeks, which will definitely favor the talented rookie.