Kuzma tallied 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 103-94 victory over Chicago.

Kuzma continued his strong start to the season, pouring in another 22 points. He has been a real surprise so far, currently leading the team in scoring with an average of 16.8 points per game. While he does not provide much else, he did collect a season-high five assists, as he looked to get his teammates involved a bit more. Larry Nance (thumb) is due back soon, which could take some time away from Kuzma. However, given his play of late, he is still going to see significant time on the floor, warranting a roster spot in most leagues.