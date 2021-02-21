Kuzma posted 23 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), and four rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 loss to the Heat.

The Lakers have effectively given Kuzma the keys as Anthony Davis' placeholder, which should open up a flood gate of production for the forward. Rather than rail against his modified role with the team, Kuzma's kept his head down, doing what was required to helo the team as a second-unit player. With Davis out for at least a few weeks, Kuzma's fantasy value skyrockets as a newly-minted starter.