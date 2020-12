Kuzma had 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in a 112-107 preseason win against Phoenix on Wednesday.

Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis returning to start, their limited minutes allowed Kuzma another chance to lead Los Angeles in Wednesday's victory. The 25-year-old has followed up on their absences with an average of 22.0 points and a 47.6 three-point shot percentage through three games.