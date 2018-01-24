Kuzma posted 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Celtics.

In a game that came down to the wire, Kuzma provided a nice spark off the bench, which was a welcome sign for Kuzma owners who have seen his output trail off in the past few games. He drained five threes out of seven attempts which will surely boost his 37.2 percent success rate from long range. Kuzma looks to be sent to the bench whenever coach Luke Walton elects to go with a taller trio in the backcourt, but when the matchup is right he is more likely to see extended time.