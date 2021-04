Kuzma (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The 25-year-old was also probable for Tuesday's contest before putting up 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes. Kuzma is expect to take up his usual post in Los Angeles' starting five Thursday.