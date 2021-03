Kuzma (heel) is probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Harrison Faigen of SilverScreenAndRoll.com reports.

Kuzma is dealing with lingering pain in his right heel, but it likely won't keep him off the court for Tuesday's game. The 25-year-old had also been listed as probable for Monday's game against Golden State before he ended up posting a nice all-around line of 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes.