Kuzma scored four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3PT) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Kuzma struggled with his shot for the second consecutive game, as he has combined to go just 4-for-13 from the field in that span. This stretch continues what has been an inconsistent season for Kuzma, as he's racked up four double-doubles but also recorded single-digit points in seven of 17 contests. With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis obvious priorities in the offense, Kuzma will almost certainly continue to play a peripheral role. Without much production in assists or defensive stats, Kuzma will go through periods where he manages little value in category leagues.