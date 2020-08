Kuzma scored nine points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-108 win over the Jazz.

Kuzma was coming off back-to-back 16-point performances, but he wasn't able to repeat that against the Jazz. That ended a streak of three straight double-digit performances for the 25-year-old, who has been bothered by an ankle injury since the league restarted July 31.