Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Limps to locker room

Kuzma tweaked his ankle and immediately went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma has seemingly been battling a few injuries Monday night, as he was spotted holding his hip earlier in the contest. It would be a big blow for the Lakers if he's unable to come back and finish the contest.

