Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Limps to locker room
Kuzma tweaked his ankle and immediately went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma has seemingly been battling a few injuries Monday night, as he was spotted holding his hip earlier in the contest. It would be a big blow for the Lakers if he's unable to come back and finish the contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 22 points in Monday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: All-around stat line in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Takes home MVP award Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 19 in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 39 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Sharp from distance in win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...