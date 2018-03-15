Kuzma (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's tilt with the Heat.

After spraining his ankle earlier this week, Kuzma was subsequently held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors. However, with an additional few days for rest, the hope is for Kuzma to rejoin the lineup Friday. For now, he's been given a questionable designation, but look for another update to be provided following the team's morning shootaround. With Brandon Ingram (groin) already ruled out, Kuzma would likely re-enter the starting five at small forward if he's ultimately cleared.