Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Kuzma (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.
Kuzma was held out of Sunday's matchup with the Jazz due to a sprained ankle and there's a chance he extends his stint on the sidelines Tuesday. It's encouraging that Kuzma hasn't been ruled out a day in advance, but considering the Lakers are essentially playing in a meaningless game, it wouldn't be surprising if they remained cautious with their rookie and ultimately kept him out. Josh Hart would likely be in line for another start if Kuzma can't give it a go.
