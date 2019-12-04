Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Logs 19 minutes against Denver
Kuzma came off the bench and played 19 minutes during Tuesday's 105-06 win at Denver.
The fact that Kuzma played against Denver means his injury is something left in the rear view. The power forward finished with six points, five rebounds and two assists.
