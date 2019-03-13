Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Looks solid in return
Kuzma scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.
After missing two games with a minor ankle injury, the second-year forward looked none the worse for wear in Chicago. Kuzma's scoring numbers have improved slightly, but otherwise he's the same player he was as a rookie -- whether that's due to skills stagnation or the limitations of playing in LeBron James' shadow is hard to tell, but either way he remains a solid fantasy asset, but one who doesn't seem any closer to a breakout.
