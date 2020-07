Kuzma (ankle) scored 16 points while adding seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 win over the Clippers.

Kuzma was initially listed as probable for Thursday's game due to aright ankle sprain, but he ultimately handled more minutes than he had in the last four games prior to the season's hiatus. He'll reprise his usual role as the Lakers' first forward off the bench during Saturday's tilt against the Raptors.