Head coach Luke Walton said Kuzma (back) will play Saturday against the Nuggets, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, Kuzma is good to go after missing the team's previous game with back spasms. While he went through a full practice Friday, Walton noted his minutes will be monitored based on how the game plays out. Kuzma will look to keep up the solid start to his rookie campaign, as he's averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds across 31.2 minutes per game.