Kuzma, with the anticipated return of Larry Nance (thumb) Monday against the Clippers, may head back to the bench, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports. According to coach Luke Walton, "I don't see any reason not to put [Nance] back in the starting lineup."

Though it's a strong possibility he'll head back to the bench, Kuzma's role shouldn't diminish to the point of fantasy irrelevance in the vast majority of formats. Prior to Nance's injury, Kuzma saw 28.1 minutes per game, posting 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. A final decision on the starting five will likely be made after Monday's morning shootaround when Nance's status becomes more clear.