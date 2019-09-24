Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: May not be ready for camp

The Lakers fear Kuzma will not be ready for the start of training camp due to the left ankle injury he suffered prior to the start of the FIBA World Cup, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

With the injury originally being considered "soreness," there wasn't much concern earlier in the summer that Kuzma would be at risk of missing training camp. Now, that risk appears to be prevalent while the injury has continued to linger. Look for an update on Kuzma to come this weekend when the Lakers begin camp.