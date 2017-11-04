Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Moves into starting role Friday
Kuzma will pick up the start at power forward for Friday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Larry Nance recently went down with a broken thumb and is slated to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery Friday. Coach Luke Walton wants to continue to bring Julius Randle off the bench, so he'll promote Kuzma to the top unit to make his first career start. Kuzma has already had a fantastic start to his rookie season, averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 26.8 minutes. However, with Nance out for an extended period of time, Kuzma could pick up a few more minutes per game as a starter, which should only benefit his all-around numbers.
