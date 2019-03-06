Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: MRI returns clean
Kuzma (ankle) had his MRI return clean, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He is out Wednesday and remains day-to-day moving forward.
In a good sign for Kuzma and the Lakers, it appears the forward has avoided a serious injury. He'll look to get healthy ahead of Saturday's contest against the Celtics.
