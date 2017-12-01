Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: MRI returns negative, questionable Saturday
Kuzma's (back) MRI came back clean, though he is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Nuggets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Kuzma, who was held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors and did not practice Thursday, underwent the MRI for precautionary reasons. More word on his status for Saturday should emerge as the team goes through more activity leading up to the contest.
