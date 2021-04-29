Kuzma recorded 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Wizards.

Kuzma logged a season-high eight assists even though he struggled shooting from the floor, making 33.3 percent of his shots. The 25-year-old's played exceptionally well in the starting lineup since taking over for Lebron James (ankle), averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.7 steals. The forward should continue to see a large amount of playing time even after James returns from his injury.