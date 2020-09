Kuzma ended with just eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 112-97 Game 1 loss to the Rockets.

Kuzma offered next to nothing in Friday's loss, highlighting the Lakers bench struggles. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James the focus of basically the entire Rockets defense, Kuzma needs to be doing more if the Lakers are to proceed, especially on the offensive end.