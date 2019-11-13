Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Nice offensive night Tuesday
Kuzma produced 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 victory over Phoenix.
Kuzma got things going offensively during Tuesday's win as he continues to work his way back from injury. With a demonstrated ability to score the basketball, Kuzma is going to have a meaningful role despite the addition of talent. With that being said, he does have a limited skillset which means he is not going to be a must-roster 12-team player. If you are simply looking for points and threes then he should be considered as a backend guy.
