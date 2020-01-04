Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Non-influential in win
Kuzma totaled just 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 123-113 victory over New Orleans.
Kuzma had very little impact Friday, barely getting into double-digits despite attempting the fourth most shot on the team. He has seen a reduction in his role this season with the addition of Anthony Davis and things are unlikely to improve based on what we have seen. Kuzma can score the ball in bunches but his lack of peripheral numbers mean he is better served in deeper formats.
