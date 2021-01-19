Kuzma tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and 10 rebounds across 25 minutes in Monday's loss to Golden State.

Kuzma was one of Los Angeles' most effective performers in the loss, registering his third double-double over his past four games. The rebounding numbers are particularly encouraging given the fact that Kuzma opened the season by averaging a mere 3.6 boards over his first eight contests. In his last seven performances, by contrast, the fourth-year forward has more than doubled that output to an average of 7.6 boards per game.