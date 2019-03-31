Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Officially downgraded to out

Kuzma is out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Kuzma was initially listed as doubtful due to ankle tendinitis, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out for the contest. There's no need for the Lakers to push him down the stretch after being eliminated from postseason contention, and he'll be considered a game-time call heading into Tuesday's clash with Oklahoma City.

More News
Our Latest Stories