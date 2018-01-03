Kuzma (quad) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Kuzma recently indicated that he was unsure if he would be able to play Wednesday, so this latest update falls in line with that previous report. Kuzma was limited to just 18 minutes during Monday's loss to the Timberwolves to avoid an excessive workload on his groin and the Lakers are now seriously considering holding him out to rest the injury. That said, a final word may not be provided until after Wednesday's morning shootaround. Guys like Julius Randle, Corey Brewer and Larry Nance would benefit if Kuzma can't play.