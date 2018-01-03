Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Officially questionable for Wednesday
Kuzma (quad) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Kuzma recently indicated that he was unsure if he would be able to play Wednesday, so this latest update falls in line with that previous report. Kuzma was limited to just 18 minutes during Monday's loss to the Timberwolves to avoid an excessive workload on his groin and the Lakers are now seriously considering holding him out to rest the injury. That said, a final word may not be provided until after Wednesday's morning shootaround. Guys like Julius Randle, Corey Brewer and Larry Nance would benefit if Kuzma can't play.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.