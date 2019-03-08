Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Officially questionable Saturday
Kuzma (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Kuzma reportedly went through "75 percent" of Friday's practice and will likely end up being a game-time decision for Saturday's primetime outing. The Lakers don't believe Kuzma is going to be out for long, but given that the team is of the mindset that they aren't making the postseason, they likely won't bring Kuzma back until he is 100 percent.
