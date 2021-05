Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kuzma was doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup, and he'll officially sit out due to lower back tightness. If Talen Horton-Tucker (calf) is also ruled out, Ben McLemore, Wesley Matthews and Markieff Morris should see plenty of run.